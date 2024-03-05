Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Conduent by 31.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 5.5% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Conduent by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Conduent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. The company's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

