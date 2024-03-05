Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 98.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 17,211 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $172,282.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,215.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,447,282 shares in the company, valued at $115,578,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $172,282.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,215.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,985 shares of company stock worth $4,388,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SKYT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $554.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 4.35. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

SkyWater Technology Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.