Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Up 14.6% in February

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the January 31st total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 29.27 and a quick ratio of 29.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $257,588.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,569.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $257,588.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,569.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,071 shares of company stock valued at $605,921 over the last three months. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

