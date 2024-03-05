Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 394,870 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after buying an additional 1,464,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPE opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

