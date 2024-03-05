Short Interest in Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Decreases By 7.1%

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHI. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Health Intelligence Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AHI opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Health Intelligence has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $15.52.

Advanced Health Intelligence Company Profile

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health.

