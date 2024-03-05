Short Interest in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Drops By 6.2%

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 104,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allied Gaming & Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 28,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $28,298.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,306,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,246.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Roy Choi bought 1,411,102 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,435.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,667,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,814.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 28,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,306,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,246.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,701,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,044. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Price Performance

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

AGAE opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Featured Stories

