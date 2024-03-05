AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Short Interest Up 11.1% in February

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 22.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.5 days.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIRS stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,744,000. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,411,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 651,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 169,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

