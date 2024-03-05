Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $204,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,085,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,791,330.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 85,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $864,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,085,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,791,330.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,174 shares of company stock worth $1,880,716. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

About Ranger Energy Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

