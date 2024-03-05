Neutrino USD (USDN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,744.55

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $30.43 million and approximately $27,744.55 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.