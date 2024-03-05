Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.61%.

Atlanticus Price Performance

ATLC opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $466.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Atlanticus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Articles

