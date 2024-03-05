AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 43,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioEye

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in AudioEye by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AudioEye by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

