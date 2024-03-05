Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 31st total of 304,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $195.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALIM

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.