Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Southland Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Southland stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Southland has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

Get Southland alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frankie S. Renda acquired 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,161.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,510,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frankie S. Renda purchased 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,161.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,510,220 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,677. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rudolph V. Renda acquired 6,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $34,901.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,552,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,719 shares of company stock worth $182,511 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southland

About Southland

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southland during the second quarter worth $350,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Southland during the second quarter valued at $247,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southland by 34.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southland in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.