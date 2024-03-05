Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 137.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

