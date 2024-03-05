Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.
Global Ship Lease Stock Performance
NYSE GSL opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 17.65%.
Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSL
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Ship Lease
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.