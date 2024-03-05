Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

NYSE GSL opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.1% in the second quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,058,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,188,000 after buying an additional 115,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after buying an additional 1,990,112 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after buying an additional 36,695 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 728,945 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSL

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.