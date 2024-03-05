Short Interest in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Declines By 12.2%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 46,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Alset

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alset by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alset by 80.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 543,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alset by 261.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alset by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Alset alerts:

Alset Stock Performance

Alset stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. Alset has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.08.

About Alset

Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.