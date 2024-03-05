CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

CRH (NYSE:CRHFree Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $89.70 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $83.52 on Monday. CRH has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $941,562,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 428.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $552,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

