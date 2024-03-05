Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.17. Target also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-2.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.83.

NYSE TGT opened at $150.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Target by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Target by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $572,049,000 after purchasing an additional 643,484 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

