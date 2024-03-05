Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. Target also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.

Target Trading Down 3.1 %

Target stock opened at $150.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.43. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $171.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

