Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $261.00 at Bank of America

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $256.00 to $261.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.67.

Get Progressive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $189.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $193.95.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,896. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,831,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Progressive by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,863,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $933,948,000 after buying an additional 4,718,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $229,590,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.