Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Okta from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.39.

OKTA opened at $109.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,577. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $2,516,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Okta by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 96,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

