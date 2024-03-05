Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 87.98% and a negative net margin of 67.19%. Stereotaxis updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Stereotaxis Price Performance

STXS opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 354,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 98,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 26.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Articles

