Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Stories

