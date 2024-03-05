Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,838 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 400,484 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

