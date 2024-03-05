USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Trading Down 20.8 %

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $0.19 on Monday. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Institutional Trading of USD Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in USD Partners by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 804,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 106,627 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in USD Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

