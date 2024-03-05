Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

NYSE:CPE opened at $31.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

