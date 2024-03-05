AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $195.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

