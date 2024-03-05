Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.36 on Monday. Leju has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

