Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $419,000 in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OII stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 2.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.