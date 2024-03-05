Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $73,000 in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 506,556 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 2,079.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 90,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,378,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Evolv Technologies

In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $200,834.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,182,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,314.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,461 shares of company stock worth $1,267,390. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of EVLV opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $552.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.37.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

