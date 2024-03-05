Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

