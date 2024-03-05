Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after purchasing an additional 921,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,254,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 696,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 670,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,906,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $842.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOVA. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

