Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 77.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 51.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 132.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vicor Price Performance

VICR stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICR

Vicor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.