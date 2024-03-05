Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of OLO by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 205,607 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OLO by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OLO

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 581,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,202.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,977 shares of company stock valued at $219,523 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

OLO Price Performance

OLO stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.91 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair lowered shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

