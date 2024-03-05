Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $463,000 in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in O-I Glass by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in O-I Glass by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,270,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

O-I Glass Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass



O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

