Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Teza Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Wolverine World Wide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WWW opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

