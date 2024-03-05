CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$5.85 at Scotiabank

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CEU has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.43.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$4.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5947631 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

