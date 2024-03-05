Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 71.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $120.32.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

