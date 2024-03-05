Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 400.10% from the company’s current price.

CARA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $10.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

