California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Saia worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $584.01 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.69 and a 52 week high of $595.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $492.35 and a 200 day moving average of $436.12.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.39.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

