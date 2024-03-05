Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $195.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FANG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.26.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $178.89 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $185.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.48.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.