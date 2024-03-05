California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of AerCap worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $70,546,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its stake in AerCap by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,846,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,721,000 after buying an additional 948,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,936,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AER. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of AER stock opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $80.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

