ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Barrington Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered ICF International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.75.

Shares of ICFI opened at $157.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.87. ICF International has a 12 month low of $104.19 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,938.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,938.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of ICF International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 269,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,202,000 after buying an additional 11,596 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 180,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

