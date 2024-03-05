California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,885 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,885 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Unity Software worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Unity Software by 665.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Unity Software by 373.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on U shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,435,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,293 shares of company stock worth $10,573,258. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

