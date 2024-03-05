Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Acumen Capital

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$9.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.76. The firm has a market cap of C$542.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.72. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

