Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 904.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Brink’s by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCO opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 55.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

Several research firms have commented on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

