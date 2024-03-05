The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target to $37.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $30.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Flex will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its position in shares of Flex by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 393,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Flex by 845.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,341,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,028 shares in the last quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 5.9% in the second quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Flex by 6.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,996,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,758,000 after buying an additional 447,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

