Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) PT Raised to $59.00 at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $51.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

