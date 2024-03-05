Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,969 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $971.19 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33. The company has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $937.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $863.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

