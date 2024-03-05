Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,291 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.